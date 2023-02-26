The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.

Virginia Tech is 20-1 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 3.2 more points than the Hokies give up (58.2).

When Georgia Tech totals more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.

Georgia Tech's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (39%).

Georgia Tech Schedule