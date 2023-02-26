The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 20-1 when it scores more than 62.4 points.
  • The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are only 3.2 more points than the Hokies give up (58.2).
  • When Georgia Tech totals more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.
  • Georgia Tech's record is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (39%).

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Wake Forest W 63-55 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Florida State L 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Notre Dame L 76-53 Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 Virginia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.