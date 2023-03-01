How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston College Eagles (15-16) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 61.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 the Eagles allow.
- When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 12-7.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
- The Eagles put up just 3.5 more points per game (65.9) than the Yellow Jackets allow (62.4).
- Boston College has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Boston College has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.
- The Eagles shoot 36.1% from the field, 9.8% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 8.3% lower than the Eagles concede.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-53
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 65-52
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|3/1/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
