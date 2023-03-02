The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (15-13) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Georgia vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 67.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 58.0 the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Auburn has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • Auburn is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.0 points.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Lady Bulldogs score are just 0.7 more points than the Tigers give up (66.6).
  • When Georgia scores more than 66.6 points, it is 12-3.
  • Georgia is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 13.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Tigers shoot 36.7% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Lady Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Arkansas W 71-48 Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 Auburn W 70-59 Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

