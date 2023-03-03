Clint Capela Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Trail Blazers - March 3
Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
If you'd like to place a bet on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.0
|11.6
|Rebounds
|10.5
|11.3
|10.7
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|1.2
|PRA
|23.5
|24.2
|23.5
|PR
|22.5
|23.3
|22.3
Clint Capela Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.
- The Hawks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.4 possessions per contest.
- The Trail Blazers give up 115.5 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked third in the league, giving up 41.7 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 26.1 per game.
Clint Capela vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/30/2023
|29
|10
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
