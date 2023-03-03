Friday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs secured a 63-47 win against Auburn.

Georgia vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Georgia 63

Georgia Schedule Analysis

On January 29 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs captured their best win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.

The Lady Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 61st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 19

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on December 17

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 85) on December 21

63-47 over Auburn (No. 88) on March 2

Georgia Performance Insights