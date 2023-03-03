Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) are 7.5-point favorites against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) Friday, March 3, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Friday, March 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



The Trail Blazers (29-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 3.3% more often than the Hawks (27-34-1) this season.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (40%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 56.5% of the time this season (35 out of 62), which is more often than Portland's games have (30 out of 62).

The Hawks have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-15) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .355 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-20).

Hawks Performance Insights

So far this year, Atlanta is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 117 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA with 24.6 assists per game.

So far this season, the Hawks are draining 10.7 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.3% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Atlanta has taken 67% two-pointers (accounting for 75.7% of the team's baskets) and 33% three-pointers (24.3%).

