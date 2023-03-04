Hawks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (33-31) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 42 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
- Atlanta's matchups this season have a 234.0-point average over/under, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta has gone 28-35-0 ATS this year.
- The Hawks have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|15
|23.4%
|108.0
|225.1
|108.8
|225.7
|219.3
|Hawks
|42
|66.7%
|117.1
|225.1
|116.9
|225.7
|232.0
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Hawks' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (14-17-0). On the road, it is .438 (14-18-0).
- The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 25-23 against the spread and 30-18 overall when it scores more than 108.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|22-42
|13-32
|29-35
|Hawks
|28-35
|14-13
|36-27
Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Hawks
|108.0
|117.1
|30
|5
|5-5
|25-23
|6-4
|30-18
|108.8
|116.9
|2
|21
|21-32
|13-3
|32-21
|14-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.