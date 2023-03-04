Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report March 4
The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report, Trae Young, ahead of a Saturday, March 4 game against the Miami Heat (33-31) at FTX Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this game after a 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday. Dejounte Murray put up 41 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Groin
|27
|3
|10.1
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
Hawks Season Insights
- The Hawks put up 8.3 more points per game (117.1) than the Heat allow (108.8).
- Atlanta has put together a 30-18 record in games it scores more than 108.8 points.
- The Hawks have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 120.5 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 117.1.
- Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while its opponents have made 11.7 on average.
- The Hawks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.1 points per 100 possessions.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-1
|225
