Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Liberty Arena has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-13) taking on the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (14-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Jacksonville State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Lady Owls won their last game 85-63 against Queens (NC) on Wednesday.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, Kennesaw State 61
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Owls' signature win this season came in a 66-57 victory over the Austin Peay Governors on January 5.
Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 186) on January 12
- 71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on January 19
- 65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on January 21
- 70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on February 9
- 54-47 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 233) on February 16
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Lady Owls have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 67.1 points per game (140th in college basketball) and allowing 66.2 (232nd in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Kennesaw State scores more points per game (67.2) than its season average (67.1).
- The Lady Owls average 73.2 points per game in home games, compared to 62.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kennesaw State has played better in home games this season, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 68.9 away from home.
- The Lady Owls have been racking up 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 67.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
