The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, March 4, with the Lightning having dropped three straight games.

You can watch the Sabres-Lightning matchup on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/23/2023 Lightning Sabres 6-5 (F/OT) BUF 11/28/2022 Sabres Lightning 6-5 (F/OT) TB 11/5/2022 Lightning Sabres 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 183 total goals (three per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 215 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 61 24 62 86 77 42 100% Brayden Point 61 37 34 71 31 43 50.5% Steven Stamkos 61 27 37 64 42 22 55.2% Brandon Hagel 61 22 27 49 32 67 28.4% Alex Killorn 61 15 29 44 44 33 100%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have allowed 214 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

With 223 goals (3.7 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 4.1 goals per game (41 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players