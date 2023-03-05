Sunday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (22-7) and the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (15-15) at Liberty Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Liberty to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Lady Owls head into this matchup on the heels of an 82-73 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Kennesaw State 60

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Owls took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on January 5 by a score of 66-57.

Kennesaw State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-53 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on January 12

82-73 over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on March 4

65-60 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 21

71-61 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 19

70-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kennesaw State Performance Insights