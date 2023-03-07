How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Horizon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Horizon championship will be decided Tuesday, as the No. 1 seed Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) play the No. 2 Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at 12:00 PM.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.4 points, Cleveland State is 27-3.
- Green Bay is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Phoenix score 10.9 more points per game (68.2) than the Vikings allow (57.3).
- Green Bay has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 57.3 points.
- Cleveland State has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 70-64
|Kress Events Center
|3/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 85-57
|Kress Events Center
|3/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 69-65
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 63-56
|Klotsche Center
|3/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 65-52
|Wolstein Center
|3/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-60
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
