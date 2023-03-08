Bogdan Bogdanovic and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 6, Bogdanovic posted 12 points in a 130-128 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.4 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.2 PRA -- 20.5 16.3 PR 14.5 17.6 14.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Bogdan Bogdanovic has made 5.2 shots per game, which accounts for 7.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 24.0 per contest, seventh in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 20 16 2 2 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.