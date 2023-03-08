Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - ACC Tournament
The No. 5 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC) will play in the ACC tournament against the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC), Wednesday at 2:30 PM live on ESPN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-7.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Pittsburgh (-7.5)
|142.5
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Pittsburgh (-8)
|142.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Pittsburgh (-7.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
- Pittsburgh has covered 20 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Panthers' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia Tech, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).
- The Yellow Jackets were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
