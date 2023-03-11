Lightning vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-6), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-475)
|Blackhawks (+380)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won 67.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (35-17).
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -475 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 82.6%.
- In 34 of 65 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|226 (6th)
|Goals
|162 (32nd)
|200 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|231 (25th)
|60 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (26th)
|42 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (21st)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay hit the over in six of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Lightning's 226 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Lightning have given up 200 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +26 this season.
