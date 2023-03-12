The MVC conference champion will be crowned on Sunday when the No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) and the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Belmont vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins allow.

Drake is 18-6 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Belmont is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Bruins score 71.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Belmont has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Drake has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

The Bruins are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.8%).

The Bulldogs shoot 50.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Bruins allow.

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Valparaiso W 70-67 Athletics-Recreation Center 3/10/2023 Southern Illinois W 70-64 Vibrant Arena at the Mark 3/11/2023 Northern Iowa W 69-62 Vibrant Arena at the Mark 3/12/2023 Drake - Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Drake Schedule