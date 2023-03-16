When the Arizona Wildcats (28-6) and Princeton Tigers (21-8) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET, Azuolas Tubelis and Tosan Evbuomwan will be two of the top players to watch.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Princeton

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

TV: TNT

Arizona's Last Game

Arizona won its previous game against UCLA, 61-59, on Saturday. Tubelis was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Azuolas Tubelis 19 14 0 0 0 0 Oumar Ballo 13 8 0 0 2 0 Pelle Larsson 11 4 5 0 0 2

Princeton's Last Game

Princeton was victorious in its previous game against Yale, 74-65, on Sunday. Evbuomwan led the way with 21 points, plus five boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tosan Evbuomwan 21 5 4 0 0 1 Matt Allocco 15 7 1 1 0 3 Ryan Langborg 14 2 4 2 0 2

Arizona Players to Watch

Tubelis is tops on his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also posts 2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Pelle Larsson posts 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field.

Kerr Kriisa averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Courtney Ramey averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Princeton Players to Watch

The Tigers receive 11 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Matt Allocco.

Caden Pierce is the Tigers' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he delivers 8.3 points and 1.2 assists.

Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Tigers receive 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Keeshawn Kellman.

Arizona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Azuolas Tubelis 17.3 8.7 1.9 0.9 0.3 0 Oumar Ballo 12.2 7.3 2 0.5 0.9 0 Courtney Ramey 11.6 4.4 4 1 0 3 Pelle Larsson 11.1 3.7 3.1 0.6 0.3 1.2 Cedric Henderson Jr. 11.4 3.4 1.4 1.1 0.4 1.5

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)