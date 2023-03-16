The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:35 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Northwestern is 18-12-0 ATS this season.

A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' 30 games this season have hit the over.

Boise State has covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

In the Broncos' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Northwestern is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +40000, which is the 42nd-biggest change in the country.

Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Oddsmakers have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

