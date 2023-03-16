The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest begins at 12:15 PM on CBS. Maryland is a 2.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 8-9 matchup in the South Region. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -2.5 137.5

West Virginia vs Maryland Betting Records & Stats

The Mountaineers are 17-14-0 against the spread this season.

This season, West Virginia has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Maryland is 19-11-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Terrapins have won two of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 25 80.6% 76.3 146.7 71 134.2 143 Maryland 9 30% 70.4 146.7 63.2 134.2 136.6

Additional West Virginia vs Maryland Insights & Trends

West Virginia has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mountaineers have gone over the total six times.

Maryland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Terrapins have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

The 76.3 points per game the Mountaineers average are 13.1 more points than the Terrapins allow (63.2).

West Virginia has a 16-9 record against the spread and an 18-9 record overall when putting up more than 63.2 points.

The Terrapins' 70.4 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 71 the Mountaineers allow.

Maryland has put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 14-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71 points.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 17-14-0 12-3 19-12-0 Maryland 19-11-0 4-3 11-19-0

West Virginia vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

West Virginia Maryland 13-4 Home Record 16-1 3-8 Away Record 2-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

