Georgia vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Florida State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Lady Bulldogs lost their most recent matchup 83-66 against LSU on Friday.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Georgia vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Bulldogs beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 46 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 62-34 on January 29, it was their season's best victory.
- The Lady Bulldogs have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Georgia has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26
- 63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and conceding 58.4 per contest, 42nd in college basketball) and have a +279 scoring differential.
- In SEC games, Georgia has averaged 1.4 fewer points (65.7) than overall (67.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Bulldogs are scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (66.4).
- At home, Georgia allows 53.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.9.
- The Lady Bulldogs have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 68.2 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average of 67.1.
