The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) square off on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 1:30 PM.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

Georgia vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs average only 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles give up (67.0).

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Georgia is 12-3.

Florida State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Seminoles score 21.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Lady Bulldogs allow (58.4).

Florida State is 23-7 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

The Seminoles are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

