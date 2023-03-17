Friday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-8) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-14) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of an 81-76 loss to Arkansas State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, Northern Illinois 72

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Eagles beat the James Madison Dukes, the No. 96 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-61 on February 4, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Georgia Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over JMU (No. 96) on February 4

69-65 on the road over JMU (No. 96) on January 19

63-61 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on February 16

83-80 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on January 7

75-66 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on February 18

Georgia Southern Performance Insights