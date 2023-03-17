Hawks vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - March 17
The Atlanta Hawks' (34-35) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Friday, March 17 game against the Golden State Warriors (36-34) at State Farm Arena. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this contest on the heels of a 136-115 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday. Trae Young recorded 41 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.2
|3.9
|1.0
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: Questionable (Back), Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Out (Nir - League Suspension), Stephen Curry: Questionable (Thumb), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
Hawks Season Insights
- The Hawks score only 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.7).
- Atlanta has a 21-10 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.
- The Hawks have been putting up 122.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Atlanta knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (25th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.
- The Hawks record 114.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the league), while giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).
Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-4.5
|248
