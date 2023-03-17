How to Watch the Hawks vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (36-34) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on March 17, 2023.
Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 24-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 10th.
- The Hawks record just 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up (117.7).
- When Atlanta totals more than 117.7 points, it is 21-10.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are putting up 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (117.2).
- Atlanta is surrendering 116.2 points per game this year at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (118.7).
- At home, the Hawks are averaging 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (10.3) than on the road (11). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Hamstring
