The Golden State Warriors (36-34), on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (34-35).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-4.5) 248 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-4.5) 248.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico - 247.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Hawks average 117.2 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall.
  • The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential.
  • These teams score a combined 235.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Atlanta has covered 29 times in 69 games with a spread this season.
  • Golden State has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

Hawks and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hawks +20000 +6000 -165
Warriors +1200 +550 -1408

