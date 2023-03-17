The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) will meet on Friday at 12:40 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Xavier is a 12.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on truTV. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 3-14 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket. The over/under is 154.5 for the matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Kennesaw State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 154.5 points in eight of 28 outings.

Kennesaw State has had an average of 144.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Kennesaw State has compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread.

Kennesaw State has been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

The Owls have been at least a +525 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Kennesaw State has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 60% 81.4 156.7 74.1 143 152.2 Kennesaw State 8 28.6% 75.3 156.7 68.9 143 142.7

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

Kennesaw State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Owls have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The Owls put up just 1.2 more points per game (75.3) than the Musketeers allow (74.1).

Kennesaw State is 12-3 against the spread and 15-3 overall when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-14-0 3-5 19-11-0 Kennesaw State 19-9-0 2-1 17-11-0

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Xavier Kennesaw State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 7-4 Away Record 10-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

