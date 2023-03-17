The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) will aim to beat the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This contest tips off at 12:15 PM.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends

Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

USC has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

In the Trojans' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Oddsmakers rate Michigan State much higher (22nd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (29th).

The Spartans' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Trojans have had the 37th-biggest change this season, falling from +7000 at the beginning to +20000.

With odds of +20000, USC has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

