The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) against the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at 12:40 PM ET. The Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Owls' Chris Youngblood are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

truTV

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier lost to Marquette on Saturday, 65-51. Adam Kunkel scored a team-high 14 points (and added one assist and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Kunkel 14 4 1 1 0 4 Desmond Claude 11 4 3 0 0 1 Jerome Hunter 10 8 2 0 0 0

Kennesaw State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kennesaw State topped Liberty on Sunday, 67-66. Terrell Burden scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terrell Burden 19 3 3 2 0 0 Chris Youngblood 16 5 0 0 0 1 Brandon Stroud 12 6 1 2 0 2

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Colby Jones averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Freemantle averages 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kunkel posts 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Youngblood paces the Owls in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (1.9), and produces 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Burden is the Owls' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he contributes 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Brandon Stroud is the Owls' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.

The Owls receive 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Demond Robinson.

Spencer Rodgers is posting 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Colby Jones 15.9 6.7 2.9 1.4 0 1 Jack Nunge 12.7 7.5 2.2 0.7 0.8 0.9 Souley Boum 17.1 5 2.9 0.3 0.1 3 Adam Kunkel 11.7 3.3 3 1.3 0.1 2 Jerome Hunter 9.4 5.8 1.9 0.4 0.5 0

Kennesaw State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)