Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Buffaloes enter this game after a 61-49 loss to Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

On January 6, the Buffaloes claimed their best win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

The Buffaloes have nine wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 4, the Lady Raiders beat the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 19) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-49.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 14

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +316 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) and give up 58.6 per contest (45th in college basketball).

Colorado is tallying 65.9 points per game this season in conference action, which is 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (68.8).

Offensively, the Buffaloes have played better in home games this year, averaging 74.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game away from home.

Colorado is allowing 59.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (59.3).

The Buffaloes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 64.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.2 points fewer than the 68.8 they've scored this season.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights