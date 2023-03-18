The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which tips off at 7:10 PM on TBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 131.5.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has a record of 24-3, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cougars have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Auburn has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 9-1 overall, over its past 10 contests.

The Cougars have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Auburn has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Tigers' last 10 games have hit the over.

The 74.7 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.4 more points than the Tigers allow (67.3).

When Houston scores more than 67.3 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 25-0 overall.

The Tigers put up an average of 73 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.

Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

