Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX to watch the Lightning and the Canadiens hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX

ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB 12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, conceding 208 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 238 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 69 28 68 96 83 47 100% Brayden Point 69 42 37 79 37 45 51.1% Steven Stamkos 68 29 40 69 49 23 54.5% Brandon Hagel 69 24 32 56 39 78 28.9% Alex Killorn 69 21 31 52 48 36 100%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (255 in total), 29th in the league.

With 191 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players