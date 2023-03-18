The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (25-9) face off against the No. 13 Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 11:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Sacramento State is 22-3.
  • UCLA has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The 70.2 points per game the Bruins average are 10.5 more points than the Hornets give up (59.7).
  • UCLA has a 20-6 record when putting up more than 59.7 points.
  • When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 70.2 points, it is 20-4.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Arizona W 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Stanford W 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/5/2023 Washington State L 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Sacramento State - Pauley Pavilion

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 Idaho W 73-58 Idaho Central Arena
3/7/2023 Portland State W 60-42 Idaho Central Arena
3/8/2023 Northern Arizona W 76-63 Idaho Central Arena
3/18/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.