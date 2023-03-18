The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) are 7.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) on Saturday at 8:40 PM on TNT. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5 points.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -7.5 127.5

UCLA vs Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bruins have compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread.

UCLA has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite 18 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Northwestern is 17-12-0 against the spread this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Wildcats the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +310 moneyline listed for this contest.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northwestern has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 21 65.6% 74.3 142.2 60.1 122.7 137.4 Northwestern 19 65.5% 67.9 142.2 62.6 122.7 134.2

Additional UCLA vs Northwestern Insights & Trends

UCLA has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bruins have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Wildcats have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

The Bruins average 11.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).

UCLA has a 14-10 record against the spread and a 24-3 record overall when scoring more than 62.6 points.

The Wildcats score 7.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up (60.1).

Northwestern is 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 60.1 points.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-15-0 12-10 16-16-0 Northwestern 17-12-0 2-0 11-18-0

UCLA vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits

UCLA Northwestern 17-0 Home Record 13-5 9-2 Away Record 7-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

