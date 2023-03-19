Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (on March 19) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for Iowa.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 66-54 victory over Florida State.

Georgia vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Georgia vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66

Georgia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on March 17, the Lady Bulldogs took down the Florida State Seminoles, a top 50 team (No. 31) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-54.

The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).

Georgia has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 over Florida State (No. 31) on March 17

62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 29

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on December 17

Georgia Performance Insights