The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 9.5)

Spurs (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (243)



The Hawks sport a 30-38-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-41-0 mark of the Spurs.

Atlanta and San Antonio cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Hawks as favorites by 9.5 or more and Spurs as underdogs by 9.5 or more).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 55.7% of the time this season (39 out of 70), less often than San Antonio's games have (40 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 24-16, while the Spurs are 16-51 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta owns a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 23rd with 117.5 points allowed per contest.

The Hawks are averaging 24.6 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 10.8 treys per game, the Hawks rank 23rd in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 20th in the league.

Atlanta has taken 67% two-pointers and 33% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 75.8% are two-pointers and 24.2% are three-pointers.

