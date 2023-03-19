The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Center

Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Hawks 121 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs

  • Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 9.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (243)
  • The Hawks sport a 30-38-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-41-0 mark of the Spurs.
  • Atlanta and San Antonio cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Hawks as favorites by 9.5 or more and Spurs as underdogs by 9.5 or more).
  • Atlanta's games have gone over the total 55.7% of the time this season (39 out of 70), less often than San Antonio's games have (40 out of 70).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 24-16, while the Spurs are 16-51 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • Atlanta owns a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 23rd with 117.5 points allowed per contest.
  • The Hawks are averaging 24.6 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • With 10.8 treys per game, the Hawks rank 23rd in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • Atlanta has taken 67% two-pointers and 33% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 75.8% are two-pointers and 24.2% are three-pointers.

