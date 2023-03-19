How to Watch the Hawks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) on March 19, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Hawks vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.
- The 117.4 points per game the Hawks average are just 4.7 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.1).
- Atlanta has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 122.1 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average 117.6 points per game at home, compared to 117.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.
- Atlanta gives up 116.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 118.7 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Hawks have played worse at home this year, draining 10.5 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.5% percentage on the road.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.