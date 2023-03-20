Villanova vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (29-6) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 76-59 victory against Cleveland State in their last outing on Saturday.
Villanova vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Villanova vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 70, FGCU 62
Villanova Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats beat the Creighton Bluejays, the No. 16 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-61 on March 5, it was their season's signature win.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
- Villanova has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
- The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 5
- 73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 16) on January 20
- 72-50 over South Florida (No. 36) on November 27
- 69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 39) on November 11
- 54-52 on the road over Marquette (No. 41) on December 28
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on March 18, when they took down the Washington State Cougars, who rank No. 23 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-63.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
- FGCU has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-63 over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 18
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 93) on December 18
- 84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on March 11
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20
Villanova Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 70.8 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +434 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Villanova is posting 70.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (70.8 points per game) is 0.3 PPG higher.
- The Wildcats are scoring 71.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.3).
- Villanova is allowing 56.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 55.1.
- The Wildcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 70.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points fewer than the 70.8 they've scored this year.
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game, with a +789 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 56.0 per outing (20th in college basketball).
- In ASUN action, FGCU has averaged 4.2 more points (82.1) than overall (77.9) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Eagles are averaging 5.7 fewer points per game at home (76.3) than away (82).
- FGCU concedes 51.7 points per game at home, and 57.4 on the road.
- The Eagles are posting 73.4 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 4.5 fewer points than their average for the season (77.9).
