De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hunter, in his last game (March 19 loss against the Spurs) put up 12 points.

With prop bets available for Hunter, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA 22.5 21.2 20.1 PR 20.5 19.8 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Pistons

Hunter is responsible for attempting 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 118.5 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 44.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per contest.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 27 9 5 1 1 0 1 10/28/2022 18 12 2 1 2 0 0 10/26/2022 27 17 3 1 2 0 0

