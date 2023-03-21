See the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (35-36), which currently has two players listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-56) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this matchup following a 126-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday. In the loss, Dejounte Murray paced the Hawks with 22 points.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Illness 20.5 5.4 6.0 Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring 5.2 3.9 1.0

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Back), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Hip), Jalen Duren: Out (Cervical)

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDETX

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Pistons allow (118.5).

Atlanta has a 21-9 record when scoring more than 118.5 points.

The Hawks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 120.3 points per contest compared to the 117.4 they've averaged this season.

Atlanta knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (11.9). It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.5%.

The Hawks' 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -13.5 236.5

