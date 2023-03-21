The Detroit Pistons (16-56) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 49.1% from the field, it is 21-6 overall.

The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 21st.

The 117.4 points per game the Hawks score are only 1.1 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.5).

Atlanta has a 21-9 record when putting up more than 118.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 117.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117.2 points per contest.

Atlanta is ceding 116.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (118.9).

The Hawks are draining 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 2% points worse than they're averaging in away games (10.9, 36.2%).

Hawks Injuries