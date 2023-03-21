John Collins Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Pistons - March 21
John Collins and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Collins, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|12.9
|11.0
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.6
|4.3
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|1.0
|PRA
|20.5
|20.7
|16.3
|PR
|18.5
|19.5
|15.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|1.0
John Collins Insights vs. the Pistons
- Collins is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.
- He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Collins' Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.7 possessions per contest.
- The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per game.
- Conceding 44.8 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.
- The Pistons concede 25.8 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.
- The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
John Collins vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/23/2022
|29
|8
|12
|3
|0
|3
|0
|10/28/2022
|25
|4
|10
|1
|0
|3
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|19
|11
|0
|0
|4
|1
