Having lost five in a row on home ice, the Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canadiens' matchup with the Lightning will air on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/18/2023 Lightning Canadiens 5-3 TB
12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB
12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
  • The Lightning's 245 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 71 29 70 99 84 49 100%
Brayden Point 71 42 38 80 39 47 51.2%
Steven Stamkos 70 30 41 71 50 24 54.2%
Brandon Hagel 71 27 32 59 40 80 28.6%
Alex Killorn 71 22 32 54 50 36 100%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens allow 3.7 goals per game (260 in total), 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens' 194 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 70 21 32 53 42 32 47.4%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9%
Josh Anderson 68 21 11 32 24 30 44.2%
Mike Hoffman 56 12 17 29 34 16 60%

