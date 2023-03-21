The Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) will attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) on March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-260) Canadiens (+220) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 37-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has a 9-1 record (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 72.2%.

In 37 of 71 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 245 (4th) Goals 194 (27th) 216 (13th) Goals Allowed 260 (29th) 62 (3rd) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 45 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (32nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lightning with DraftKings.

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay hit the over five times.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning's 245 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Lightning have allowed 216 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +29.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.