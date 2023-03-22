The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (36-36).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-5) 241.5 -195 +165
BetMGM Timberwolves (-5.5) 241.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Timberwolves (-4.5) - -189 +160
Tipico Timberwolves (-4.5) - -190 +160

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 116.2 (19th in the NBA).
  • The Hawks have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) and conceding 117.5 (24th in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Minnesota is 34-38-1 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 31-38-3 ATS record so far this season.

Hawks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hawks +25000 +8000 -130
Timberwolves +20000 +9000 +110

