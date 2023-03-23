The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) take on the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2. The Lightning were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Senators are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2

ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2 Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-145) Senators (+125) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have put together a 37-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 28-13 (winning 68.3%).

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 37 of 72 games this season.

Lightning vs. Senators Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 247 (5th) Goals 219 (19th) 219 (13th) Goals Allowed 230 (20th) 63 (2nd) Power Play Goals 63 (2nd) 45 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (15th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay hit the over in five of its last 10 games.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning create the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 247 this season.

On defense, the Lightning have allowed 219 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +28 this season.

