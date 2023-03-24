Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

Houston was victorious in its previous game against Auburn, 81-64, on Saturday. Tramon Mark was its leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami's Last Game

Miami won its most recent game versus Indiana, 85-69, on Sunday. Isaiah Wong starred with 27 points, and also had eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser posts 16.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

J'wan Roberts averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Jamal Shead posts a team-best 5.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Mark puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he contributes 13.4 points and 1.2 assists.

Jordan Miller is putting up 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Nijel Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)