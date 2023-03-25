Hawks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-9)
|242
|-410
|+330
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-9.5)
|241.5
|-400
|+300
|Tipico
|Hawks (-10.5)
|-
|-500
|+400
Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 117.6 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers' -195 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 118.2 per outing (26th in league).
- The two teams average 233.2 points per game combined, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 235.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has compiled a 32-38-3 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana is 39-34-1 ATS this season.
Hawks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+30000
|+8000
|-134
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+2200
