How to Watch the Lightning vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (55-11-5), winners of five games in a row, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN to watch as the Bruins and the Lightning meet.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Lightning
|Bruins
|3-2 TB
|11/29/2022
|Bruins
|Lightning
|3-1 BOS
|11/21/2022
|Lightning
|Bruins
|5-3 BOS
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (226 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|73
|29
|72
|101
|84
|50
|100%
|Brayden Point
|73
|44
|38
|82
|40
|47
|51.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|72
|30
|44
|74
|51
|24
|53.9%
|Brandon Hagel
|73
|27
|32
|59
|41
|84
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|73
|22
|32
|54
|51
|37
|100%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 267 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|71
|49
|45
|94
|97
|45
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|63
|20
|42
|62
|66
|30
|38%
|David Krejci
|65
|16
|40
|56
|35
|14
|48.2%
|Patrice Bergeron
|71
|26
|30
|56
|19
|36
|60.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|71
|18
|30
|48
|29
|27
|42.5%
