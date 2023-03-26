The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 143-130 win over the Pacers (his most recent action) Collins posted 21 points and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 14.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA 21.5 20.8 20.9 PR 19.5 19.6 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.5



John Collins Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Collins is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Collins' Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the seventh-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies concede 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26.2 per contest, 25th in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

John Collins vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2021 23 21 8 2 2 1 1

