Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Murray produced 13 points and nine assists in a 123-119 loss against the Grizzlies.

Now let's break down Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.6 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 28.5 31.9 27 PR 22.5 25.7 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Murray has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 8.2 per game, which account for 17.6% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 106.5 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 23 per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 35 25 9 8 2 0 1 11/21/2022 37 11 4 6 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.